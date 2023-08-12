Typhoid vaccination progress faces challenges

Students of Yadua Island off Bua in Vanua levu with their vaccination cards after recieving the TCV jab. [Source: Supplied]

Over 53,000 people in the Northern Division have received successful typhoid vaccinations, accounting for around 40% of the targeted population set by the Ty-FIVE campaign.

The Ministry of Health acknowledges that they’re falling short of the weekly targets set by vaccination teams.

To achieve the campaign’s success, they emphasize the need for an 80% coverage rate.

Without this level of coverage, the vaccination won’t offer optimal protection against infection in communities.

The Northern Division observed typhoid cases from 2020 to 2022, with the highest numbers occurring in the age groups of 30 to 39, followed by those aged 20 to 29 and 50 to 65.

The Ministry notes that typhoid affects both children and adults, as evidenced by previous scientific findings.

The ongoing mass vaccination using the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine aims to target both age groups.

Since typhoid spreads through contaminated water and food, even a single case can transmit the disease to families and communities.

Vaccination teams are actively reaching communities across the North to provide easier access to vaccinations.

However, challenges related to registration persist, as proper identification is required from the public.