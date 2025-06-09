Spike in cancer mortality rates

There has been a steady increase in cancer-related deaths over the past decade, with mortality rates rising by 36 percent between 2010 and 2018.

According to the data, the number of deaths from cancer grew from 613 in 2010 to 884 in 2018.

Surgeon and Global Health Researcher Dr Avinesh Sharma says the upward trend highlights the growing cancer burden in the country.

“Now when we look at Fiji, you can see that actually cervical cancer wasn’t even on the list for Australia. The mortality for breast was 12 for Australia. It’s triple the mortality for breast in Fiji.”

He adds specialized care remain key challenges in addressing the rise in cases.

“Late presentations, advanced disease, and we are rolling up our sleeves, trying our best with limited resources to try and emulate what is there.”

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says cancer has become a silent storm in our region.

Ravunawa highlights that cancer is now the third leading cause of death in the nation.

