Rising cancer cases hidden by poor records

The increasing cancer burden is being hampered by weak data collection and registry systems.

This, according to health experts makes it difficult to detect and respond to cases effectively.

During the Cancer Oncology Conference, Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa stressed the need for local cancer data, saying accurate information is vital as we cannot manage what we do not measure.

Article continues after advertisement



Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa.

“Too often they come to us when it’s too late. Not because they don’t care, but because our systems, our policies, and sometimes even our silence has failed them.”

Ravunawa added that patients often arrive too late for treatment, not due to lack of care, but because existing systems, policies and sometimes silence have failed them.

“Let us commit to strengthening cancer registries in every Pacific Island nation, conducting collaborative research, and uncover patterns unique to our environment, our culture, and genetics, and translating those data with evidence in policy and practice that will save lives.”



Dr Avinesh Sharma.

Surgeon Dr Avinesh Sharma said the absence of consistent and reliable data on cancer incidence and mortality remains a major challenge.

He states that a functional cancer registry would allow for better early intervention, improved treatment outcomes, and more effective allocation of resources.

Health experts say strengthening data collection and policy mechanisms is essential to tackling Fiji’s growing cancer challenge and saving lives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.