Pacific kids saved by free heart surgery

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Four children from Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu underwent heart surgeries at no cost at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Suva.

The surgeries were carried out during the hospital’s 21st surgical mission held from July 19 to 30.

The team included doctors and nurses from New Zealand and Australia, led by top pediatric heart surgeon Dr. Kirsten Finucane.

Article continues after advertisement

The mission was done in partnership with the Hearts4Kids Foundation, Pasifika Medical Association Group, and supported by the Health Ministry.

Among those treated were 1-year-old Sakiusa Solikenabuka from Fiji, 13-year-old Aisea Lo’amanu from Tonga, 8-month-old Pesei Taauso from Samoa, and 2-year-old Charity Haruel from Vanuatu.

At a small Gift of Life ceremony today, Samoa’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Ali’ioaiga Feturi Elisaia, thanked the team, saying this work is “love in action.”

To date, Sanjeevani Hospital has completed more than 390 free heart surgeries for children across the region.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.