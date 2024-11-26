Open dialogue on hormonal changes critical: Dr Devi

Dr. Rachel Devi (left)

Fiji recorded 552 new HIV cases in the first six months of this year, and Family Health Unit Head Dr. Rachel Devi is urging parents and guardians to openly speak to teenagers about making better life choices.

She says that once hormones begin to change, teenagers start exploring and experimenting with different things, and this is a time they need sound advice because they also face significant outside influence and peer pressure.

Her comments came in the wake of the revelation that the Health Ministry recorded 552 new HIV cases of HIV in the first half of 2024, with the majority of cases transmitted through unprotected sexual intercourse.

Dr. Devi says this is where parents, teachers, and guardians need to step up and speak openly about the risks with their children.

“These feelings will come up. These hormones are natural. But what are we going to do about it? How safe are we going to be about it? And that’s where safe sexual practices come about. There was a moment, there was a time when I remember when we talked about advocacy on condoms, we got backlash. Parents said, you’re promoting sex. But the reality, it (sexual activity) was already happening on the ground.”

Dr. Devi highlights that these interventions are critical to keeping children safe.

She also adds that children need to be equipped with the right knowledge, regardless of their age, gender, or religion, so they can make informed decisions.