Nadi Hospital launches counselling services

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services, Fiji / Facebook]

Nadi Hospital has launched a comprehensive range of in-house counselling services designed to address a variety of critical issues.

These services are aimed at individuals facing challenges such as self-harm, domestic violence, sexual assault, anxiety, stress management, grief and loss.

The hospital has the support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to offer these essential services.

Article continues after advertisement

The Church fully funded the renovation of the Empower Pacific counselling center at Nadi Hospital, a significant project costing over $90,000.

This renovation has transformed the facility into a supportive environment for those in need.

Empower Pacific has placed two experienced professional counselors and one dedicated social worker at the hospital.

They are providing compassionate and confidential counseling services to the community, ensuring that individuals can seek help in a safe and nurturing setting.

The renovated counseling center opened on November 22.