More demand for mental health awareness

In this day and age, there is an increasing need for mental health awareness.

According to Psychologist Selina Kuruleca, this year alone, a lot more governments, corporations, and other organizations reached out for employee awareness sessions.

She goes on to say that this demonstrates that employers are concerned about their employee’s mental health.

“There’s no health without mental health; I think that sums it up precisely. We have seen an improvement in the way people manage themselves compared to this time last year when we were coming out of COVID.”

Kuruleca adds that they will continue to advocate for mental health on relevant platforms, but that momentum must be maintained.

She also claims that more focused intervention is required.