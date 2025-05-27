Ministry urges early HIV testing

The Ministry of Health is raising concerns about a growing number of HIV cases in children, following the deaths of four young patients so far this year.

Consultant Pediatrician Dr. Miriama Thaggard from Labasa Hospital highlighted the issue during the Fiji Medical Association Mini Central Conference.

She says doctors are treating infants and toddlers admitted with conditions such as pneumonia and malnutrition, only to later discover that the children are HIV-positive.

“The second admission, the child quickly deteriorated, needing ICU management. With this quick deterioration, we were thinking, oh, maybe it’s HIV. So we tested the baby, and the baby was positive.”

So far in 2025, there have been 19 new pediatric HIV cases reported.

The Ministry is urging early testing, open communication with medical staff, and support for families dealing with HIV to help improve outcomes for vulnerable children.

