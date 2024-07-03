Ministry to focus on primary care and infrastructure

The Ministry of Health has plans in place to decentralize its minor work to the divisional centres.

Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says this will enable them to efficiently carry out minor works themselves, which also include infrastructure maintenance.

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that CWM Hospital, they are working with development partners and have a master plan in place.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that in the new financial year, they will be carrying out work at CWM and Labasa Hospitals, as well as other major facilities around the country.

“In the new financial year, we will be placing more emphasis on primary healthcare, especially tackling NCDs and communicable diseases. This financial year, wellness and family health have been separated.”

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that they are looking at the primary healthcare space and creating more awareness and outreach programs.

The Health Ministry has been allocated a total of $540 million, and out of this, $90 million has been allocated for the operations and running of the Ba and Lautoka hospitals under the public-private partnership arrangement.