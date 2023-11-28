Heart Heroes Fiji launched to assist RHD patients

Fiji is among the highest in the world, where one in 50 school-aged children is affected by Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD).

This was highlighted by the patron of Heart Heroes Fiji, Ro Teimumu Kepa, during the official launch of Heart Heroes Fiji at the Fiji Museum last night.

Heart Heroes Fiji is a support group that aims to bring about positive change and enhance the quality of life for those affected by RHD by creating awareness and counselling using RHD Champions.

Patron of Heart Heroes Fiji, Ro Teimumu Kepa

Ro Teimumu reminded RHD champs that they can be the victor and not the victim.

“We are all aware that health is a fundamental human right and that everyone should have access to the health services they need, but the reality can be quite different, as we all know, so patient support becomes very crucial. Patient support services such as psychosocial, economic peer council, pastor support of the church, and the vanua are part of the holistic care for people living with RHD. We can all play a role in this.”

Meanwhile, Public Health Physician Doctor Sainimere Boladuadua says that the organization is patient-based and focuses on using RHD Champions, or patients, to help raise awareness in our society.