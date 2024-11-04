Free heart surgeries begin at Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital

More children are set to undergo free heart surgeries at the Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital from today.

Hospital Director Dr. Krupali Tappoo says a mission led by Dr. Roman Gebauer, an esteemed pediatric cardiac surgeon from University Hospital Motol in Prague, Czech Republic, is in the country to conduct the surgeries until next Wednesday.

She says a skilled team of medical professionals from the Czech Republic, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, and Australia will support Dr. Gebauer.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr. Tappoo says to date, Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital has successfully performed 332 free heart surgeries, and over 22,935 free echocardiograms have been conducted at the hospital’s screening centre and outreach programs.