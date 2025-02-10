Fijians urged to focus on prevention

The Head of Health and Wellness, Dr. Devina Nand, urges people to focus on the basics for a healthy lifestyle.

She emphasizes that illnesses like cancer can be prevented with proper health management and regular physical activity.

Dr. Nand is concerned that nearly 20 new cancer cases have been registered at the Fiji Cancer Society in just the first month of the year.

She points out the high cost of cancer treatment, not only for individuals but for the healthcare system.

“It requires investment and appreciation. But it also means that we need to emotionally and socially support these patients living with cancer.”

Dr. Nand also stresses the importance of providing care access to those in need.

In support of the fight against cancer, the Fiji Cancer Society, in collaboration with the Grand Pacific Hotel, will illuminate the hotel throughout the month.

