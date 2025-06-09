Electrical works progress to restore CT scan services in Labasa

Labasa Hospital.

Energy Fiji Limited and the Public Works Department are working to upgrade the electrical power supply at Labasa Hospital to enable the operation of the long-awaited computed tomography or CT scan machine.

The machine, which has been out of service for the past two years, requires specific power wattage and safety standards before it can function.

Labasa Hospital Administrator Krishna Kumari confirmed that the upgrade is progressing.

“I believe the electrical upgrading is currently in progress, and we haven’t been able to complete phase one. Public Works is currently working on that. So we’ll wait for that before the CT scan is ready to operate.”

Kumari also explained that during the downtime, patients requiring urgent scans have been referred to Zen’s Medical and other private clinics to ensure their medical needs are met.

An EFL representative noted that while the quotation for the work has been issued to the Ministry of Health, they are still waiting for payment to move forward with the next phase.

Though no official timeline has been provided, the Labasa Divisional hospital has emphasised that safety is paramount, especially with the work on the power transformer, which began in June and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has also reassured members of the public on sorting the CT scan issue immediately.

