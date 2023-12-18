CWM to conduct free health screening

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health urges everyone to take charge of their health by participating in the Free Screenings & Wellness Activities at the CWM Hospital Centennial Celebration Program.

The event will commence from tomorrow at the Vodafone Arena from 10 am to 9 pm daily until Thursday.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu encourages the public to undergo screenings for various diseases and infections of which they may not be aware.

He emphasizes that early detection is crucial, enabling prompt treatment for infections.

“To everyone who needs a test, please come on board. The tests are free, and the medications are life-saving.”

The free health screening event will provide a range of valuable services, including screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, BMI, vision, and more. Educational booths will offer information on crucial health topics from local experts and organizations.

Furthermore, the ministry will organize wellness activities, allowing people to participate in fun and interactive events that promote healthy habits.

This event is open to everyone, regardless of age or level of engagement with their health.