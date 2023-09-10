Call for more action to address mental health

[File Photo]

The increasing incidence of suicide and attempted suicides in the nation highlights the pressing necessity for greater awareness and open discussions about mental health issues says Lifeline Fiji.

As of one of the prominent mental health organizations in Fiji, Lifeline has recorded 108 cases so far this year.

Officer-in-Charge Jeremiah Merekula has stressed the significance of promoting open dialogues regarding the difficulties individuals confront, with the aim of preventing more tragic incidents.

“We have had a lot of people from youth that is from 15 to 25, we also have had high number of suicide cases from 28, 35 moving forward and also from over 60s.”

Merekula says Fijians need to understand that services are available that can be accessed if they are going through tough times.

“Lifeline supports a crisis support line, one of the things that has really come through is that relationship problems and the other one if financial constraints, people that are struggling, people who are trying to meet with the daily demands sop it’s important that you know while we are addressing these issues also note that wherever you are with families, with friends just to reach out to someone and ask that person how they are doing.”

Meanwhile, Lifeline Fiji also held a Suicide Prevention Vigil at Pier Street in Suva as today marks World Suicide Prevention Day.

The theme for this year is’ Creating Hope through Action’.