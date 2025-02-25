Health ministry acknowledges Tavua hospital challenges

Tavua Hospital/ File Photo

The Ministry of Health acknowledges the concerns recently raised by the Fiji Labour Party regarding Tavua Hospital and is working to address the issues highlighted.

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry raised concerns that Tavua Hospital urgently needs maintenance, as the toilets are in a deplorable state.

Chaudhry also claimed that out of the six slots in the mortuary, only three are operational and that the dispensary is critically short of medicines, prescription drugs, and other medical supplies. However, the Ministry refutes these claims.

He further raised concerns about the influx of patients suffering from dengue fever and alleged that part of the maternity unit is being used to accommodate male patients.

According to the Ministry, the need for urgent maintenance of the hospital, including the ablution block, has been identified, and contractor engagement work has commenced to address the issue in the current financial year.

The Ministry states that the ongoing dengue outbreak in the Western Division is placing pressure on outpatient and inpatient services at Tavua Hospital and other hospitals in the division.

It anticipates that this trend will continue and urges the public to bear with the Ministry as public health measures, currently being implemented by Ministry officials and community members, take effect in controlling the mosquito population in the division.

The Ministry acknowledges occasional shortages of medicines and medical supplies at healthcare facilities and has been working diligently to ensure the timely replenishment of these supplies, including at Tavua Hospital.

Furthermore, the Ministry expresses concern that such public comments may negatively impact people’s health-seeking behavior and strongly encourages members of the public to continue engaging with their local health facilities for their medical needs.

