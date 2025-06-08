Health inspector flags persistent non-compliance in eateries

[Photo: Supplied]

Few food establishments and outlets in Labasa town have yet to achieve the health and safety standard requirements for food safety.

This has been revealed by the Divisional Health Inspector North Vakaruru Cavuilati based on the work and continuous inspection by the Ministry.

He says there have been cases of temporary closures of certain food outlets and supermarkets as adhering to the full requirements of food safety remains critical.

Cavuilati says that non-compliance has remained a major issue for the majority of the restaurants in Labasa over the years.

“While the issues were not severe enough to warrant license revocation, we have temporarily closed some food establishments and given them time to address the identified defects. Upon re-inspection, most have shown significant improvement compared to the initial assessments.”

The Consumer Council has also noted an increase in complaints of noncompliance with food safety concerns in Labasa.

Students of Naduna Campus under the Food and Beverage program have agreed on the importance of food safety in all establishments.

World Food Safety Day is marked on June 7 every year, ensuring that food safety remains a top priority because life matters and every meal should be safe.

