Head-on collision in Tailevu claims two lives

Two people are now dead and five others are in the hospital following an accident last night in Nadaro, Tailevu, along the Kings Road.

Police say a 27-year-old farmer from Nadi was driving towards Korovou with a 24-year-old female and a 17-year-old male passenger at around eight last night.

The driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle, veered into the other lane, and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle driven by a 48-year-old male who had three female passengers.

The 27-year-old driver died at the scene, while the 48-year-old driver was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nausori Health Center.

The two passengers from the first vehicle are admitted to the Nausori Health Center in stable condition, while the three female passengers from the second vehicle are admitted to the CWM Hospital in Suva with serious injuries.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

