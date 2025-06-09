Grieving mum says Waqavuki had big dreams for her kids

A mother is reeling in shock after losing her daughter, who was the victim of a stabbing incident in Sydney, Australia.

Saini Rokoiwaca says the loss of her daughter, Anaseini Nai Waqavuki, has brought immense sadness and left a deep void in the family, especially for her three children, Joshua, Salote and Rupeni Waqavuki.

Rokoiwaca says Anaseini left Fiji in 2018 and had not returned since but remained closely connected with her children through regular video calls and constant messaging.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the last time she spoke to her daughter was on Saturday around midday, before Waqavuki’s middle child, Salote messaged her again at about 10pm that same night, unaware it would be their final conversation.

“I contacted her earlier in the day and she said she would message me later because of her workplace rules. Around midnight, her daughter Salote messaged me again, asking how I was. After reassuring her, she asked about her brothers’ whereabouts and asked Salote to send my love to the boys.”

During her last visit to Waqavuki in Australia Rokoiwaca says her motherly instincts prompted her to advise her daughter to leave what she believed was a toxic relationship, never imagining it would end in violence.

“I saw signs of toxic behaviour with her partner and told her, luvequ, please leave this relationship and think of your children. I did not expect the situation to turn this violent. I miss her so much.”

She adds that Waqavuki had also made plans to move her children overseas in pursuit of better educational opportunities.

Rokoiwaca says the plan was to first move her eldest son, Joshua, to Australia to continue his studies, while her two younger children, Salote and Rupeni, would join him later.

She says as preparations begin for the new academic year, this year will be especially difficult for the family, as Waqavuki was a very supportive and involved mother.

“She supported them as if she was physically here. Even the children’s teachers knew. Her son plays rugby and is part of Primanavia, she was always involved. Every year, we planned together to buy their school items. Now, I honestly don’t know how to do it without her.”

As a grieving mother of an alleged domestic violence victim, Rokoiwaca is urging women to leave at the first signs of a toxic relationship and is calling on men to be more caring and understanding, to prevent situations from escalating into violence.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.