Grants restored for enhanced service delivery

iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu [Source: Ministry of iTaukei Affairs/Facebook]

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says one of the biggest hindrances to service delivery over the past 16 years was the suspension of grants to Provincial Councils.

He made the comment at the opening of the Roko Tui retreat at the Pacific Theological College in Nasese.

Vasu says the coalition government has restored this grant, and he pleads with the councils to use the funds wisely.

The Minister emphasized the critical role of service in the iTaukei community.

Vasu highlighted ongoing efforts, including the review of the Strategic Development Plan (SDP) and the development of a capability framework to enhance service delivery.

Vasu envisioned a future where every iTaukei community radiates joy and satisfaction, emphasizing the collective responsibility to restore the vibrancy of the community.