Grace Road surrounded in controversy

[Source: RNZ]

Home Affairs Minister, Pio Tikoduadua says the operation to return the seven Grace Road employees to South Korea is a matter of upholding the integrity of the justice system.

This is in regards to the move to deport six South Korean individuals connected with Grace Road Group after their government had issued arrest warrants against them in 2018.

Tikoduadua says the integrity of Fiji’s laws and legal processes as well as national security is important.

“Grace Road issue has been a long-pending issue. There are a whole lot of issues that people have raised, not only in the sphere of my work but out there in the social domain and the people’s domain. Because it’s always been surrounded with controversy. Obviously as a company, Grace Road has invested heavily in Fiji. We recognize that and we appreciate that. But that does not mean to say that things are not being questioned by everybody.”

Tikoduadua says the seven individuals are subject to an INTERPOL Red Notice issued in July 2018.

Of the seven, one returned willingly to South Korea while Byeong Joon Lee and Beomseop Shin departed our shores yesterday for Singapore on a Fiji Airways flight.

The Minister adds Fiji Airways declined to take two other passengers, Grace Road Acting President, Sung Jin Lee and Num Suk Choo, due to a High Court Order.

These two individuals have been released and are currently at the Grace Road farm in Navua.

However, Tikoduadua says two individuals, Daniel Jung Young Kim and Jin Sook Yoon remain at large.