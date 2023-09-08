Grace Road President in immigration custody

Grace Road Fiji President Daniel Jung Young Kim has been taken in immigration custody.

This has been confirmed by Immigration Director Amelia Komaisavai.

Kim is one of the seven individuals from Grace Road Group in Fiji listed as illegal immigrant.

Yesterday, Kim told the media that the company’s lawyer obtained court orders to forbid them from leaving Fiji.

According to Kim the order was obtained late Wednesday night to forbid his removal as well as Acting President, Sung Jin Lee, Num Suk Choo and Jin Sook Yoon.

Byeong Joon and Beomseop SHIN were deported on Wednesday while Chul NA left Fiji willingly.