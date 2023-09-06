Grace Road employees deported

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua

Two Grace Road employees have been deported to South Korea last night.

These include Byeong Joon Lee and Beomseop Shin, while Fiji Airways declined to take two other passengers due to a High Court Order.

They are Grace Road Acting President, Sung Jin Lee and Num Suk Choo, who have been released and are currently at the Grace Road farm in Navua.

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says they are among the seven individuals connected with the Grace Road cult, who are subject to an INTERPOL Red Notice.

However, Tikoduadua says two individuals, Daniel Jung Young Kim and Jin Sook Yoon remain at large.

Tikoduadua says the Solicitor-General Ropate Green has indicated plans to appeal the court order.

According to the Minister, Fiji and the Republic of South Korea do not have an extradition treaty in place.