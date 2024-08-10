Government to boost Fiji’s film industry

the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad at the premiere launch of a locally shot and produced movie “Langha Phobia [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji’s audiovisual and film industry has shown great potential for growth and is increasingly becoming a critical industry for the country and for the economy.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad.

He states that the government will be launching a new development plan that will improve the film industry.

He adds that this is a comprehensive plan that will be the blueprint and guiding framework that will foster stakeholder collaboration and enhance the capacities and capabilities of local artists.

Prasad says that in order to boost Fiji’s film tourism, the government has strengthened its links with Investment Fiji and Film Fiji.

“In 2023, the government established an Investment Facilitation Committee to identify and remove barriers and bottlenecks for former Fiji citizens who want to invest in Fiji. In fact, we believe that while our people have left, they’ve gone there. And we are very proud of all our diaspora, whether they are in Australia, New Zealand, America, or Canada.”

Prasad adds that they will continue with the film rebate to attract local and international filmmakers to invest in the industry.

He says that they encourage the potential of the film industry and filmmakers, not just from a cultural art point of view but also as part of the creative industry, towards supporting countries economic growth.

Film producer and director Vimal Reddy acknowledges government assurance in providing incentives for Fiji’s film production.

“So, if we don’t support local production, I mean, sometimes the cinema people are straight away thinking, Oh, the local production might not get enough money for us. And that’s not the right attitude, I think. You have to balance your thinking in terms of the business side of things and the potential to grow future actors and cast.”

The government is providing substantial support to institutions and investors to nourish local talents, arts, and skill development.