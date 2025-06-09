Government targets online fraud

File photo

Scam reports are increasing sharply with authorities recording 139 cases last year alone.

Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, MSME and Communications Deputy Prime Minister and Manoa Kamikamica states the government is prioritising the protection of citizens from fraud and scams, while reviewing legislative and institutional frameworks to address emerging digital threats.

The National Anti-Scams Taskforce, made up of government agencies, regulators, and consumer advocates, has convened its first meeting for the 2025–2026 financial year and is preparing for National Scams Awareness Week 2025.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil said the taskforce was committed to staying ahead of evolving scams by empowering communities and expanding awareness initiatives across the region.

Led by the Consumer Council and supported by the Pacific Digital Economy Programme, a UN-backed initiative funded by Australia, New Zealand, and the European Union, the campaign aims to strengthen vigilance, collaboration and public education.

NSAW 2025 seeks to help Fijians navigate an increasingly digital economy safely and position Fiji as a regional leader in scam prevention.

