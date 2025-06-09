Government steps in to stop price gouging

Families are facing pressure as school supply prices continue to rise.

This comes just ahead of the Back to School Assistance period.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel confirmed traders have been inflating costs and said the Ministry was working closely with the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission to tackle the problem.

“Yes, those instances sometimes happen. And we have FCCC, who is our partner in that regard. So we’ll ensure that those instances don’t happen again.”

Immanuel added that monitoring will be tightened and enforcement agencies engaged to keep school essentials affordable.

The Back to School Assistance opens now and closes on December 15 with payments set to start from January 17.

