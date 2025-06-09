Government slams Goundar Shipping for environmental breach

file photo

The government has strongly condemned what it says is the negligence demonstrated by Goundar Shipping Limited in relation to the oil-spilling incident involving Lomaiviti Princess II in the Suva Harbour.

The oil spill occurred following the submersion of the vessel, which has remained non-operational and in a deteriorated condition since 2019.

In a statement, the government says Goundar Shipping Limited violated multiple maritime safety and environmental obligations.

It states that considering that LP2 had been non-operational since 2019, GSL should have removed and defueled the vessel.

It says, following investigations, it was identified that the company does not hold a valid waste disposal permit for any of its vessels.

The government says this constitutes an unlawful act, considering LP2 was carrying in bulk hazardous substances, which posed detrimental risks to the marine environment.

It also says the company’s conduct amounts to negligence under common law principles, whereby, as a shipowner, a high duty of care is owed to avoid foreseeable harm to others and the environment.

The government says for immediate next steps, the Fiji Ports Corporation Limited has been actively pursuing recovery efforts to prevent further spillage, with existing containment booms in place to trap any oil residue.

To enhance protection against potential leakage, an additional layer of containment booms will be deployed.

FPCL has also commenced discussions with three potential service providers for underwater inspection and removal of any oil/sludge inside the vessel.

This process will take approximately 4 to 8 weeks to complete. Concurrently, FPCL will soon be releasing an expression of interest for the removal of the vessel.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu says there are no exemptions when it comes to environmental protection.

He says the government will not allow Fiji’s ports and waters to become dumping grounds.

Meanwhile, Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Minister for Public, has directed that a thorough maritime investigation be conducted into the LP2 incident to ascertain the cause of the incident, determine responsibility, and identify any gaps in standard operating procedures.

