Government rejects opposition claims on sugar industry

The Coalition Government has dismissed claims by Opposition MP Jone Usamate on the sugar industry, saying they lack accuracy and proper context.

In a statement, Acting Prime Minister Filimoni Vosarogo says sugar remains a vital national industry, supporting rural livelihoods and Fiji’s economy, and that current challenges were inherited after years of decline under the former government.

He says cane production fell from about three million tonnes to 1.5 million tonnes during the Opposition’s 16 years in office.

The Acting Prime Minister highlights that the Coalition Government has delivered the highest cane payments in Fiji’s history, with growers paid over $91 per tonne in 2022, $105 in 2023, and more than $101 per tonne in 2024.

He adds that the government has introduced new incentives, harvesting support, transport subsidies, lease assistance, and invested in mechanisation.

Addressing the standing cane, the Acting Prime Minister says unharvested cane in some mill areas was due to multiple factors, including an accidental fire at the Rarawai Mill, labour shortages, and logistical challenges during an unprecedented 2025 crushing season.

Despite this, mills processed about 1.48 million tonnes of cane, up from 1.33 million tonnes last season.

He says the standing-over cane is not new, and mill closure decisions are made under the Master Award, with the Sugarcane Growers Council consulted before final determinations.

The Acting Prime Minister says challenges in the sugar industry are structural and should not be politicised.

