Government reinforces push for affordable housing

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa [Source: Ministry of Housing & Community Development/Facebook]

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling informal settlements and expanding homeownership opportunities for Fijians, as the Ministry for Housing continues its rollout of initiatives to provide safe and secure housing.

Speaking in Lautoka, Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa said formalizing settlements is central to the government’s vision of building stronger and safer communities.

“By formalizing informal settlements, we are creating vibrant communities where children can grow up safely, where families can access essential services, and where every citizen feels a sense of ownership and pride”

Article continues after advertisement

He stressed that the government does not view long-term renting as a solution, but rather as a temporary step toward permanent homeownership.

He highlighted the Public Rental Board tenants who are now transitioning to owning their homes as an example of this policy in action.

In addition, the Housing Authority’s Mortgage Protection Insurance scheme has provided relief to struggling families by clearing more than $380,000 worth of outstanding loans, ensuring that affected homeowners can move forward without financial burdens.

Nalumisa also pointed to recent developments such as the opening of the Uluinatabua Teachers Village in Lautoka, where teachers can now access the government’s First Home Ownership Initiative, further demonstrating the ministry’s focus on supporting working families.

“Housing is at the heart of building a stronger Fiji. When families have secure housing, children have stability, communities are safer, and our economy grows stronger,”

He assured that housing development will remain a top priority for the government, with continuous efforts to reduce informal settlements, uplift families, and strengthen communities across Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.