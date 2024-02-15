Government provides safe crossing for flood-prone village

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Students of Vatukarasa Taivugalei in Tailevu face challenges attending school during rainy weather due to a flooded river separating their village from the school.

Villager Letila Rorayalu explains that attempts to cross the river using stones placed by men in the village were often swept away by strong currents, endangering their safety.

Rorayalu says the villagers of Vatukarasa always opted to stay away from the river and not cross it during when it rains avoiding them from making their everyday chores for their daily living.

“This is an issue we face during rainy weather. Most children are kept at home and are not allowed to go to school because the water level continues to rise.”

Responding to the community’s plight, the government, represented by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka, launches a project to construct a foot-crossing for the villagers’ safety.

“This is something that the government did because it’s one of the major priorities in ensuring the safety of the villagers. It’s now the village’s property and you have to take good care of it because it is greatly helping you.”

The foot-crossing, part of the Coloi Access Road project, cost over $80,000 and was fully funded by the government.

Acknowledging the resilience of the villagers in navigating the river, the government recognized the importance of ensuring their safety by providing a reliable crossing.

The foot-crossing will not only enable students to attend school even during inclement weather but also facilitate villagers in transporting their produce to the market, thereby supporting their livelihoods.