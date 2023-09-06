Government provides $10,000 to WOWS Kids Fiji

The government has, for the first time, allocated $10,000 to WOWS Kids Fiji.

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya says this demonstrates their commitment to assisting those battling cancer.

Tabuya says the grant has been made possible through the Non-Governmental Organization Grants Program.

[Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya]

“However, we do recognize this coalition government that more can be done to support our children living with cancer. And with this I am delighted to share that for the first time ever, the Fijian government with the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is allocating $10,000 worth of assistance through the NGO grants program to WOWS Kids Fiji.”

Tabuya launched International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month today at the Api Tonga Community Centre in Suva.

She adds that the ministry is working with WOWS Kids Fiji for an outreach services program under the banner of “Rights, Empowerment, and Cohesion Project”.

This project is conducted every month to raise awareness about the symptoms of childhood cancer.