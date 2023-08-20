Government prioritizes sustainable and equitable technology

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Coalition Government recognizes the importance of sustainable and equitable technology in Fiji and is working to ensure it is up to par with the global village.

This was highlighted by Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro at the 2023 National Conference on Information Technology in Nadi last week.

He says despite the challenges encountered, the journey continues in trying to map the best possible economical solution where remote and maritime schools have accessibility to information technology.

Radrodro also emphasized that a more resilient, economically viable, and sustainable economy promotes equity and equitable resource ownership.

The theme of the conference was Enhancing National and Regional Economies through Sustainable and Equitable Technology.