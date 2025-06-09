Government prioritizes health sector strengthening

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has highlighted health sector strengthening as a key priority for his government.

He outlined ongoing initiatives to improve healthcare services across the country.

Speaking in Parliament during his Right of Reply to the President’s Address, Rabuka said the government is directing investment towards the recruitment and retention of healthcare professionals, upgrading hospitals and health centers, and improving medical supply chains.

He also highlighted efforts to enhance rural and maritime health outreach services, as well as preparations for 300-bed specialty hospitals, which are aimed at expanding the capacity of the Fiji National University’s Postgraduate Education Group to deliver specialized medical services domestically.

Article continues after advertisement

“Investment is being done and will be directed towards recruitment and retention of healthcare professionals, upgrading hospitals and health centers, improving medical supply chains, strengthening rural and maritime health outreach services”,

The Prime Minister acknowledged ongoing challenges in health facilities and staffing, but stressed that these reforms are strategic and aimed at delivering long-term improvements for all Fijians.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.