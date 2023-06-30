Government needs to prioritize: Abraham

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says there’s always going to be an issue of scarcity as there will not be enough revenue for what the government wants to do.

As such, Abraham says it’s important for the government to prioritize.

Abraham says that while we’re looking at economic adjustment, a rushed approach to fiscal consolidation could be disastrous.

Therefore, he adds, it is important to have a PACED approach to looking at how we can look at government revenue.

“Not only in terms of what are some short-term measures like increasing indirect taxes, direct taxes, or corporate taxes, but also to look at what are the long-term catalysts that can grow revenue as well, which means how can we bring about economic growth?.”

Abraham says whatever the government comes up with has to be fiscally responsible.

The National Budget will be announced by Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad at 10 this morning and will be aired live on FBC TV.