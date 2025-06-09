Government leaders hear directly from Koronivia community

source: Fiji Government/ Facebook

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has assured residents of Koronivia in Nausori that the government will continue to prioritize inclusive development and address grievances raised by Fijians.

Professor Prasad and Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh visited the residents yesterday.

The visit was part of the government’s commitment to directly engage with communities and listen to their concerns.

The residents thanked the government for the work done in the area so far but also highlighted issues that need further attention and action.

Professor Prasad said the engagement was an important opportunity to hear directly from the people.

He added that the issues raised were real and affected their daily lives.

The Acting Prime Minister assured the residents that these matters would be carefully looked into as the government works with relevant ministries and agencies to find solutions.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh also reiterated the importance of dialogue between communities and the government, acknowledging the valuable feedback received from Koronivia residents.

