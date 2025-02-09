Government focuses on tourism expansion

[ FilePhoto ]

The government is committed to supporting the growth and sustainability of our tourism industry.

Speaking during the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards 2024, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka stated that a Tourism Legislation is being drafted.

The legislation is expected to provide a robust legal structure to ensure that Fiji’s tourism sector remains competitive, sustainable, and resilient.

Gavoka also added that the global tourism landscape is constantly evolving, and we must continue to innovate, adapt, and strive for excellence.

“Let us use this evening as inspiration to push boundaries, embrace new opportunities, and set even higher standards for ourselves. To all the nominees and winners tonight, congratulations on your well-deserved recognition”

Award Recipient Ian Simpson says Fiji has evolved and has the heart which makes it special.

Simpson adds that Fiji tourism has grown and become more professional.