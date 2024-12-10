Government eyes Vanua Levu as new tourism hotspot

Vanualevu [File Photo]

As most tourists flock to Fiji’s popular spots in Viti Levu, the government is shifting focus to Vanua Levu’s hidden beauty and rich culture.

The newly launched $400 million “Na Vualiku Program” under Fiji’s Tourism Development Program aims to transform Vanua Levu into a leading tourism hub over the next decade.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, during the program’s launch in Savusavu reiterated the need for development in the Northern Division to attract more visitors.

Enhancing tourism in the North, he said would create jobs, boost local businesses and bring much-needed investment to the division.

This initiative is designed to build the infrastructure and services required to draw more tourists, spreading the benefits of Fiji’s thriving tourism industry.

The program, a partnership between the government and the World Bank will be rolled out in three phases.

These include investments in infrastructure, community engagement and the creation of a sustainable tourism master plan.

Key developments include modernized airports and roads, support for micro, small, and medium enterprises and the generation of more jobs for the people of Vanua Levu.

The ripple effects of this investment, according to Rabuka will empower local communities and strengthen the national economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka said Vanua Levu accounts for only four per cent of total visitors to Fiji, compared to 80 per cent for the western division of Viti Levu.

He stressed the potential of this World Bank-funded initiative to unlock the region’s economic opportunities.

Gavoka explained that while the US$200 million programme is focused on tourism, its benefits will extend to other sectors, showcasing the transformative power of tourism.

The program is structured to mobilize investments in resilient infrastructure and essential services, creating a more business-friendly environment and enhancing institutional coordination.