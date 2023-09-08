Government encourages cooperative model

The legislation surrounding the sale of taxi permits is currently being reviewed.

Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau says this has been a contentious issue.

Ro Filipe says they are working on getting feedback from stakeholders, and once the issues are sorted, they will be looking at re-opening it.

“I’m encouraging them to be ready for that because, at the moment, we are engaging in consultations, and that will be announced sooner by the end of the year.”

Ro Filipe is encouraging village-based taxis to look into the cooperative model.

He has urged them to have their own transport business, whether it’s a taxi or minibus.

The Minister says the government is not only working on infrastructure such as water and roads but also on improving livelihoods.

He adds they are ensuring that Fijians have various sources of livelihood.