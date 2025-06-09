Government cracks down on financial mismanagement

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad

The government is intensifying efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability in public finances.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad said this in response to Auditor-General reports and Public Accounts Committee findings that highlighted wastage, mismanagement, and irregular spending, some dating back to 2007 and 2008.

Prof Prasad explained that the government is prioritising the timely preparation and presentation of financial reports to Parliament.

“At the moment, we are looking at a new system, a digitised system. We had an old payroll system, a 40-year-old, that we were able to replace in the last one and a half years. That is working now. Of course, there are some teething problems that some ministries experienced at the beginning. But I think everybody is getting used to this online reporting.”

Prof Prasad acknowledged initial teething problems in some ministries but noted that online reporting is now largely operational.

He added that the Auditor-General’s office now operates with strengthened powers and full access to ministries’ information, ensuring independent oversight.

Prof Prasad said the Coalition Government has fostered an environment of accountability and transparency, while continuing to address shortcomings highlighted by the Auditor-General across different ministries.

