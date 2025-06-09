Good samaritan facilitates donations around scam victim

What began as a troubling ATM scam involving an elderly man has transformed into a story of faith, compassion, and quiet leadership led by a good samaritan who asked for no recognition.

After a viral social media post revealed that 86-year-old Malakai Kauwale had been scammed of his savings money, Maria Bavou stepped forward to help coordinate donations.

Despite her central role, Bavou initially requested to remain completely off camera and declined media attention.

If there’s someone I want to thank, I’ll take the glory back to God. God has the power to align the hearts and paths of individuals. From the lady who took that photo on social media, you know, he brings the right people into our lives to support, to inspire, to help. And in this case, you know, we contributed to something that he was actually praying for.

She later agreed to share information with the media only on the condition that she would not appear on camera and that the focus remain on helping Kauwale, not on herself.

Bavou repeatedly stressed that the donations and support should not be attributed to her, but to God and the collective kindness of the community.

She said she simply helped connect people who were willing to give to someone in genuine need.

Through the donations raised, Kauwale’s immediate needs were met, including assistance he had quietly been praying for, restoring not only what he lost but also his dignity and sense of security.

Donations have since reached capacity across all provided accounts, though messages of support continue to pour in.

Kauwale has expressed deep gratitude to everyone involved, while Bavou has continued to step back from the spotlight. Her message is that the story should not be about her, but about faith, compassion, and people coming together to help one another.

