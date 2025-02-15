Global leaders discuss security challenges

[ Source : Fiji Government ]

World leaders and defense experts are actively discussing global security issues and escalating geopolitical tensions.

The 61st Munich Security Conference, held in Germany, focuses on addressing urgent crises such as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

The discussions also cover growing tensions between major powers, NATO’s future, and European security.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka who is part of the conference also co-chaired a side event dedicated to finding solutions for security challenges faced by small and developing nations, particularly those in the Pacific.

During the event, Rabuka highlighted that Fiji and the broader Pacific region are on the frontlines of climate change, which he considers the greatest existential threat to the Blue Pacific.

He is calling for stronger global action in light of rising sea levels and natural disasters.

Rabuka stresses that while the global order is changing, small states must have the power to shape the rules, not merely follow them.

He highlights the importance of a system that upholds fairness, accountability, and the sovereign equality of all nations.

The Prime Minister also reiterated Fiji’s active role in multilateral engagements, noting that multilateral cooperation is key.

The side event gave Fiji the opportunity to ensure that the security concerns of small island states remained a priority on the global stage.

World leaders such as U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Estonian President Alar Karis, and former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry were also present at the conference.

