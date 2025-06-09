Girl dies following horrific attack

File photo

A 16-year-old girl has lost her life, after she was seriously wounded by a 43-year-old man in Naqali Village yesterday.

The suspect who is of unsound mind, allegedly struck the victim with a cane knife, causing her serious injuries, which resulted in her death.

The victim was returning from a shop when she was chased by the suspect, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Article continues after advertisement

The suspect was arrested and taken into police custody.

Investigation continues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.