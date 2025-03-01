GCC calls for revival of traditional values

[File Photo - Great Council of Chiefs Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula]

The erosion of traditional structures has contributed to the rise in social issues such as drug abuse, poverty, and violence, according to Great Council of Chiefs Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula.

He argues that blaming the government alone for these challenges overlooks the deeper societal shifts that have weakened family values and community cohesion.

Ratu Viliame explained that the disintegration of cultural foundations has played a major role in moral decline, particularly among the youth.

With elders holding less influence and modern pressures reshaping lifestyles, he believes the responsibility to restore stability must be shared by families, communities, and leaders at all levels.

While acknowledging the government’s role in addressing these problems, he calls for a collective effort to strengthen traditional support systems.

“You know, you sit down, you have regular meetings, and you look at each other. Family members will appreciate that this is a family, and the importance and the values of staying together. It’s when you move away from that that even family members become strangers, and that’s why perhaps we’re seeing some of this disgusting behavior of sexual violence within the family, because the structure is falling apart.”

Ratu Viliame also suggested that each district have one representative to improve communication between urban and rural areas, and address youth drug concerns.

“Have a small committee, and get the people on a regular basis and be the link of their Vanua to the people. You know, some of these kids are growing up and they’re starting to mingle with other communities, and they start to lose track or stay away from the traditions and teachings of their very own culture and traditions within their Vanua.”

The GCC Chair adds that a collective effort is needed to gather data and create policies that address the root causes of issues, not just the symptoms.

