Gavoka meets the ICAO Secretary-General

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka met with the Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization, Juan Carlos Salazar.

The pair discussed areas of collaboration between Fiji and the organization.

Gavoka shared Fiji’s appreciation to ICAO for its support in areas of technical assistance and training and the recognition given to Fiji as one of the leaders in the aviation sector as the hub of the Pacific, while Salazar acknowledged the pivotal role Fiji plays in the region in terms of the aviation industry and looks forward to Fiji playing a greater role in linking ICAO and its more developed Member States with the Pacific Island Countries.

Both parties highlighted the significant milestone achieved in the signing of the Hosting Agreement between Fiji and ICAO to host the Principal Liaison Officer for the Pacific Small Island Developing States in Nadi, Fiji, and the critical partnership opportunity this presents for the Pacific.

The two parties are meeting along the margins of the International Civil Aviation Organization Global Implementation Support Symposium currently held in Seoul, South Korea.