Gavoka encourages graduates to pursue goals

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka has commended the registration of the Caregivers Service Professional Institute, which has gained full recognition by the Ministry of Education and the Higher Education Commission of Fiji.

He highlighted this during the institution’s graduation ceremony in Lautoka.

Gavoka says the demand for caregivers has rapidly increased in the employment sector in Fiji and abroad.

He adds that caregiving services, known as the adult care economy, encompass a wide range of services, which include healthcare, home care, assisted living, and more.

The Minister has encouraged the graduates to embrace their responsibilities with comfort, dignity, and support.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute and the Ministry of Health is a collaboration that allows caregivers to practice at various facilities or government hospitals.