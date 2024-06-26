Gavoka congratulates Fiji Airways triumph

Civil Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka says they are elated with Fiji Airways’ remarkable achievements at the prestigious Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards.

For the second consecutive year, Fiji Airways has been crowned the Best Airline in Australia & Pacific, and the team has secured the title of Best Airline Staff for the fourth year running.

Gavoka says this double victory shows Fiji Airways unwavering commitment to excellence, showcasing the warmth of Fijian hospitality to travelers worldwide.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that as the Airline Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen, aptly puts it, “We fly for Fiji,” and this recognition reinforces their dedication to infusing the renowned Fijian culture into every aspect of service.

Gavoka thanked Fiji Airways team, the passengers, and Skytrax for acknowledging their efforts.

He stresses that this accolade inspires the airline to continue exceeding expectations and sharing the unparalleled beauty of Fiji with the world.