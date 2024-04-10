Gavoka commends India for its support

the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education, Viliame Gavoka [right] with the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan at the Indian Cultural Center Relations Foundation Day event last night in Suva. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

India’s role as an education hub in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields has created more opportunities for Fijian students to progress.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education, Viliame Gavoka, while officiating at the Indian Cultural Center Relations Foundation Day event last night in Suva.

Gavoka highlighted that the government is committed to enhancing educational capacity through the ICCR foundation.

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Deputy Prime Minister acknowledged the Indian government for its continued support in educational endeavors, providing avenues for students to excel and contribute to the nation’s development.

“On behalf of the coalition government, we thank the government of India for the continued development assistance.”



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, says that the ICCR was established to further mutual exchange.

“We just celebrated the ICCR foundation day, it was on this very day in 1950, this unique institution, The Indian Council for Cultural Relationship was established by the government of India to promote cultural relations, cultural exchange and to promote better mutual understanding of countries around the world.”

The ICCR, through its Indian Cultural Centers, conducts a wide range of cultural and academic activities in the fields of dance, music, yoga, languages, cuisines, festivals, ethos, and traditions, along with contemporary issues.