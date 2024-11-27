Gavoka calls for collective action on disaster resilience

[Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation/ Facebook]

Disaster resilience is not the responsibility of governments alone.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka while speaking during the opening of the disaster risk resilience scorecard workshop for Small Island Developing States.

Gavoka says it is a shared mandate, one that requires commitment from every sector and every individual.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka [Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation/ Facebook]

He adds that leaders, educators, business owners, non-profits, and citizens alike must take ownership of the collective future.

The DPM says the scorecard workshop is a platform not just to learn and strategize but to implement bold, transformative actions that secure livelihoods, protect industries, and demonstrate Fiji’s leadership in resilience and adaptation on the global stage.