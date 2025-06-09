FWRM pushes for women’s safety at work

[Photo Credit: The Conversation]

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement is calling for important gender-responsive reforms in the Employment Relations Bill 2025.

The changes, the stated must aim to provide stronger protections for women and marginalized workers.

FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh said this was a critical moment for Fiji to strengthen its commitments under international conventions such as CEDAW and ILO Conventions 138, 182 and 190.

FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh. [File Photo]

She states that these obligations must be translated into real protections for workers.

She adds that workplace discrimination, harassment and gaps in supportive policies have affected women for decades and stronger legal safeguards are needed to ensure accountability.

Singh states the Bill must include clearer and enforceable mechanisms to prevent and address sexual harassment in all workplaces.

Mandatory employer policies and transparent reporting procedures are essential to keep workers safe, she adds.

FWRM is also calling for expanded maternity and paternity leave that reflects diverse family structures and promotes shared caregiving.

The group wants provisions on menstrual and menopausal health including 12 days of paid menstrual leave a year, separate from sick leave and paid menopausal leave to support women’s health and dignity.

The organization is pushing for stronger monitoring and accountability measures to prevent child labour and protect young workers from exploitation.

Singh states these protections are fundamental to creating safe, fair and sustainable workplaces.

FWRM is urging the Parliamentary Committee reviewing the Bill to embed these reforms so women and vulnerable workers are better protected under the law.

