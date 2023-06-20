FWCC assists PRF exercise for vulnerable communities

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is assisting the Pacific Recycling Foundation in conducting a mapping exercise of the country’s informal waste collection sector.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says the centre is providing counsellors, with the realization that many collection pillars of recycling come from vulnerable communities and may have a traumatic history.

Ali says FWCC’s assistance will provide counselling services to CPRs during the mapping exercise.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says through FWCC’s assistance, PRF will be able to coordinate counselling services as well as referrals.

He adds the mapping exercise aims to create a comprehensive database of those involved in waste picking, which will be useful for policymakers, researchers and other stakeholders.